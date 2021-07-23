Rufus Wainwright to perform at Sheffield City Hall later this year

The announcement of his UK tour comes as Wainwright is promoting his unique concert performance album, Unfollow The Rules – The Paramour Sessions, which sees him perform songs from his GRAMMY® Award-nominated 2020 album, Unfollow The Rules, along with otherclassic songs from his canon, recorded live in a beautiful ballroom at the famed Paramour Mansion in Los Angeles.

A corresponding UK tour will follow in October, and will see him perform at Sheffield City Hall on October 12.

Recorded during the first COVID wave, the musicians and producers involved with The Paramour Sessions followed all the safety guidelines to ensure the health of all those involved.

Rufus Wainwright

The concert – which first premiered last summer in partnership with ALL ARTS, Arte/ZDF and the WNET Group (through which it is nominated for a New York EMMY®) – includes a new rendition of Unfollow The Rules’ “Peaceful Afternoon”

Currently traveling Europe on a sold out solo concert tour, Wainwright has slated a very busy live schedule through the coming months, including solo headline shows; European

performances of Mother, a program of popular and classical songs about mothers and motherhood performed with his sister, Martha Wainwright; U.S. headline dates with Aimee

Mann supporting and more dates in the co-headlining alongside José González; and a full band Unfollow The Rules U.K. tour.

Wainwright will also perform at the Barbican in York on October 13, and a number of new dates are set to be announced shortly.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, please visit: rufuswainwright.com/tour