Here are the Sheffield acts that you just have to go and see at Tramlines 2021

After the unfortunate, yet totally understandable, cancellation of the popular Sheffield music festival, Tramlines is returning with gusto. As part of the government’s Event Research Programme the festival will be allowed to have up to 40,000 attendees, which will make it the largest capacity UK music festival this year.

Here are the Sheffield acts to look out for at the festival this weekend and the good thing is that there’ll be quite a few to enjoy.

First off, let’s start with The Sherlocks. The popular Yorkshire four-piece, who hail from Bolton-upon-Dearne, are practically from Sheffield. “They’re from Barnsley” some of you may say. S63 mate, Sheffield postcode, ours then.

The Sherlocks.

The Indie foursome formed back in 2010 return to Hillsborough Park and after cutting short their UK arena tour in March 2020, perhaps they’ve got a bit of pent up energy to unleash after such an enforced hiatus from live performances? Either way, if you haven’t listened to them you’ve missed out and if you have… they’re a bit alreyt, aren’t they?

The Sherlocks will be performing at 17:30 – 18:30 this Saturday on Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage.

Next up, here’s Sheffield’s very own The Reytons, and do you know what? They’re reyt on. Seriously though excitement has been building for the South-Yorkshire four-piece for a while. Even the Tramlines website proudly proclaims – in all caps, no less – that THE BOYS ARE BACK IN HILLSBOROUGH PARK, so they’re excited. You should be too. Quickly garnering a reputation for putting on a show, which is well earned by the way, The Reytons have come a long way in a short time and this will be the perfect build up to their debut album, Kids Off the Estate, which comes out on 24, September, 2021.

The Reytons will be performing at 15:30 – 16:15 this Sunday on Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage.

Sophie and The Giants.

This group needs no introduction – at least in Sheffield. Their legendary status has reached almost mythical levels throughout the seven hilled shire and beyond. The Everly Pregnant Brothers perfectly encapsulate the Yorkshire humour, enveloping their songs with a splash of Hendos, lyrical wit, a bit o’laughter and effortless parody. There’s a reason this lot are performing to sold out crowds and gathering quite the following. For a bit of a laugh and sing-a-longs galore, come see this lot fer sure.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers are performing from 13:15 – 14:00 this Saturday on Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage.

Sophie and the Giants is just a splendid name in it’s own right and needs no introduction, but you can’t help thinking that they should have called themselves Sophie an’ t’bigguns — maybe that’s just me though. The Sheffield-based four-piece formed at music college way back in 2017, which isn’t actually that long ago but with songs that perfectly encapsulate the mood of recent times, like their hit song Hypnotized, it seems like they've been around a lot long than that. In a good way.

Sophie and the Giants will be on The Leadmill Stage this Saturday at 20:00 – 20:45.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers.

Next up we have the Sheafs, if you were to take a look at the Tramlines site you'd be forgiven for thinking this is a secretive band. The oft described alternative/post-punk band see themselves as a collective who prefer to imbue their music with energy and attitude, or to quote them from an interview with Dork last year, ‘Imagine walking into a loud room of common sense’, couldn’t have put it any better myself. Listen to the rather excellent Thinking Out Loud for an idea of what to expect – and no, I didn’t mean the Ed Sheeran one. Pretty decent band though.

You can catch the Sheafs this Sunday at 16:30 – 17:00 at The Library.

Before Breakfast’s musical output clearly oozes their influences, all while maintaining their own identity. The incredibly talented duo are wonderfully adept when it comes to blending a variety of genres, with subtly salubrious aplomb. It’s pleasant, rather nice and I found myself listening to them over and over. Their recent song Brush My Hair (And Tell Me That You Love Me) effortlessly weaves aural notes that seem remarkably comparable to the musical work of both Björk and Kate Bush.

You can see this intimately evocative duo at 12:30 on Sarah Nulty’s Stage this Saturday.

Tramlines 2017. Fans gather to watch The Everly Pregnant Brothers at Kelham Island.

The Sheffield quartet, Havelocke have been described as a haphazard mix of emo, post hardcore, and all things horror. If that doesn’t scare you off, and you really shouldn’t be, we’re sure you’ll be taken by the all-encompassing proto-apocalyptic assault on your eardrums that they bring to the stage. Their recent music video, 100 Seconds, is a nice way of setting the bar for something (or should that be ‘summat’?) that’ll certainly stick with you.

Havelocke will be gracing The Leadmill Stage at 12:45 – 13:15 this Sunday.

You’ll find yourself swaying and swooning at the lyrical crooning of the Sheffield-duo, Deuxes. Not to be confused with the sister-act twosome from down south, these two meld memorable beats, catchy melodies and a fusion of bars that bounce back and forth with a confident fluidity. Props have to be given for their Pokémon-inspired video to Wasted On You, which is certainly a ‘catch’ of a song.

Deuxes will be performing this Saturday from 13:30 – 14:00 at The Library.

R’n’B songstress, Chloe Cattell channels those old skool vibes that you just can’t help but bob your head to and I should know — it’s exactly what I’ve been doing while writing this. Think of UK R’n’B that’s been smothered with the influences of early JoJo, Amerie, Ciara, Jhené Aiko, Sinéad Harnett, plus a splash of Ariana Grande and you’re part of the way there. Chloe is most definitely doing her own thing, all backed up by a complimentary production that can’t help but give a knowing nod to all of those who came before. Her latest single Low-Key is a great follow-up to her debut single Kisses, and perfectly showcases her vocal talents… certainly one to watch this weekend.

You’ll be able to see Chloe Cattell this Saturday from 16:00 – 16:30.

Sheffield band The Reytons

Lastly but by no means least, we have Lauren Housley. Just like our city, this lady is quite the hidden gem. Without a doubt one of the finest singers you may not have heard of but you’ll be glad when you do, she’s pretty blooming excellent. Her music has been described as infectious, emotional and powerful. But honestly, that doesn’t give it enough credit… her voice will take you away on a journey, each lyric lingers long after the fact, as though it was an internal echo of soulful lamentation. She’s brill. I’m listening to her as I type this. Shame she only has 30 minutes, but I assure you it’ll absolutely be time very well spent.

You’ll be able to see Lauren Housley this Friday 18:15 – 18:45 on The Leadmill Stage.