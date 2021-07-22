The good news is that following Monday’s ‘Freedom Day’ and lifting of Covid restrictions, Sheffield’s bars can now resume normal service and nightclubs can reopen for the first time in more than 16 months, meaning festival-goers will not have to simply head home once the stage goes dark.

After watching performances from top artists like The Streets and Royal Blood, you can continue the party by heading up into the city centre and making the most of its wonderful offerings.

Here are all the Tramlines after parties taking place in the city this weekend.

Here are some of the after parties you can enjoy in Sheffield once the festivities at Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park die down for the night.

Friday

It’s no surprise that The Leadmill will be holding a Tramlines after party, is it? Head down on Friday, July 23 from 10.30pm to enjoy some indie classics in room one and nonstop party anthems in room two. Tickets are £6 and can be purchased from The Leadmill website. Expect “utter chaos, alongside unbeatable drinks offers and the biggest tunes”.

The Tuesday Club at Foundry is also holding an after party on Friday with Mike Skinner from The Streets and a number of special guests. Tickets cost £11.25 (£10 plus booking fee) and doors will be open from 11pm. Tickets available here.

Havoc nightclub on Earl Street will also be holding an after party from 11pm, with tickets costing £5 in advance for guaranteed entry and some limited free on the door tickets (although once these are gone OTD tickets will also be £5). Anyone with a Tramlines wristband will also get free entry. There will be a number of DJ sets and the party will continue until late. Get tickets here.

The Fringe at Tramlines Festival event is also returning this weekend with a number of events at The Washington. There will be DJs in the beer garden all day, and DJs inside after the bands finish until 3am.

The festival will be held each day until Sunday.

The pub on Fitzwilliam Street will be featuring a number of performances and all the details can be found here.

Saturday

The Leadmill is holding another after party on Saturday, July 24. The same rules apply – tickets cost £6 and doors open at 10.30pm, with the same drinks offers and chaos expected. However this time room two will be the home of disco, funk & soul and room three will be playing pop punk, emo & rock with WRONG CROWD DJs. Tickets available here.

There will be events going on at bars and pubs across the city, even if these are not directly linked to Tramlines. Nightclubs will be open for those who fancy going out-out, and pubs like the Malin Bridge Inn in Hillsborough will also be holding their own parties if you don’t fancy the walk uphill.