Jake Bugg: Watch interview with popular music star ahead of Rock & Roll Circus in Sheffield
Amongst the musicians scheduled to perform at the event is Jake Bugg. The two-time BRIT Award nominee will take to the stage to belt out both new and old songs that have brought him hundreds of thousands of fans.
Best known for the hit song Lightning Bolt, which featured on his self-titled debut album in 2012, Jake sat down for a quick interview ahead of the Rock & Roll Circus on August 29, 30 and 31.
Also on the festival line-up is Sheffield music legend Richard Hawley, Becky Hill, singer Talia Mar and, former Kartica frontman Mat Hook.
