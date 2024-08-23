This video More videos

The Rock & Roll Circus is back for 2024 with another exciting festival planned in Sheffield.

Amongst the musicians scheduled to perform at the event is Jake Bugg. The two-time BRIT Award nominee will take to the stage to belt out both new and old songs that have brought him hundreds of thousands of fans.

Best known for the hit song Lightning Bolt, which featured on his self-titled debut album in 2012, Jake sat down for a quick interview ahead of the Rock & Roll Circus on August 29, 30 and 31.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...