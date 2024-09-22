Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pete McKee is set to take over a section of Weston Park Museum for a year - with 70s nostalgia.

The Sheffield artist is set to provide a display at the museum, starting at the end of November, looking back at the 1970s, with nearly 100 of his works.

Taking its title from a patch sewn onto Pete’s jeans as a child, The Boy with a Leg Named Brian is described as a celebration of those moments growing up that make us who we are.

One of Pete's 1970s themed works shows youngsters swapping football stickers | Pete Mckee

Pete said: “Over the years my work has been a series of flash cards of my memories, along with general observations. For this exhibition I wanted to truly focus on my own personal experience of growing up on a council estate in Sheffield and make this show truly autobiographical.

“I chose to focus on my life as a five-year-old through to my teenage years and is split into five chapters. I thoroughly enjoyed creating this exhibition, as it gave me an excuse to be truly self-indulgent and reflective.

“To have the work shown at Weston Park Museum is such a massive honour and it will be my biggest show to date. The museums of Sheffield played a massive part of my life and development as an artist, as my dad attempted to nurture my creative tendencies and would take me to Graves and Weston Park to see exhibitions and the museums collection.

Pete McKee. Photo: National World | National World

“I have had the opportunity to dive into the museums collection and included some key works that have played a significant and direct contribution to my own work.

“The show itself is a collection of new work and McKee classics from my past, combining to tell the story of mine and pretty much everyone else’s youth growing up through the 70s and into the 80s. As always, this show will be a mixed media experience that will have something for everyone young and old and will be a great family experience. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

People visiting the display will also get the chance to play the 70s arcade classic, Space Invaders, hear his pop music playlist and get creative in a Cartoon Workshop zone.

A McKee picture depicting skateboarding | Mckee

The exhibition, which is set to run for 11 months, will also be complemented by an extensive event programme, a school workshop.

Tickets for the exhibition are free and will be available to book from November – for the latest information on ticket releases, follow Sheffield Museums on social media or visit shefieldmuseums.org.uk/mckee

Weston Park Museum.Photo: Marie Caley | National World

Split into five sections the exhibition spans Pete’s earliest memories, from the loss of his mum to finding his identity through fashion and music.

Exploring the places and the events that shaped his life and influenced his art, the displays also feature key works from the city’s collection that had an impact on Pete growing up.

Lucy Cooper, Exhibitions Curator at Sheffield Museums said: “Pete McKee’s work is much-loved by people across the region and far beyond.

“We’re delighted to be journeying back to his childhood with him for this exhibition, which tells of a personal story of experiences that will resonate with visitors of all ages.

“We’re expecting this to be a popular one, so be sure to book your free tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.”

The Boy with a Leg Named Brian: Memoirs by Pete McKee opens at Weston Park Museum on Friday, November 29, 2024 and continues until November 2, 2025 – entry to the exhibition is free, donations welcome.