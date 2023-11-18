Mural by iconic Sheffield artist is back in view, but with a mystery splodge that has appeared

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's been hidden away for more than two years.

But one of iconic Sheffield artist Pete McKee's beautiful murals is finally back out in the open, and apparently with a mystery splodge!

Pete's well known painting ‘Muriel’, on the site of The Art House, on Carver Street, has been almost completely covered up by builders' temporary cabins since August 2021.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete McKee's famous 'Muriel' mural on Carver Street, Sheffield, is back, after being covered up by mobile buildings. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now the cabins have been removed, exposing again the picture. However, there now appears to be a black splodge which has appeared on Muriel's coat.

Chris Smith, the director of the McKee Gallery, said Pete would be taking a look at the mural and deciding if any work needed to be done on it.

He said: "The mural has been hidden for a long time with the recent developments.

Pete McKee

"Once all the fencing has been removed Pete will be doing a site visit to see if any repairs are needed to the work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, Pete McKee fan Carol Benson, who was visiting Sheffield from Pickering, North Yorkshire, told how she had been left disappointed to see ‘Muriel’ covered up.

She messaged him at the time to say: "When I visit Sheffield I love to admire your artwork.....but sometimes only a peek is not enough!"

Pete recently launched his latest interactive exhibition in the city, which has proved popular, with the tickets having sold out.

Frank & Joy - A Love Story is on at Trafalgar Warehouse until November 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad