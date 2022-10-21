After a five-year hiatus, Toddla T returns with his latest project Steeze Factory Vol. 1. The first single – It’s All Love – sets the tone for what’s to come with an energetic and uplifting track, featuring the vocals of multi-award winning artist Craig David — it’s a delightfully dancey banger.

Since leaving BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra, Toddla T has been keeping incredibly busy… he’s even recently been nominated for Grammy consideration for ‘Best Reggae Album’ for the dancehall album ‘Out:Side’ with Jamaican artist Runkus.

Toddla had this to say about his newly released single:

“I love working with Craig, his energy is 100 and his voice is an instrument by itself. I produced on his new album and now he is featuring on my EP, it's all love."

Steeze Factory Vol. 1, sees Toddla T connecting with a broad range of brilliant artists from across a vast array of different and musically diverse spaces.

Fully produced and mixed by Toddla, this latest EP was created in his new studio ‘The Steeze Factory’ with the whole creative process captured for the purposes of an upcoming documentary which is set to be

reflected in the accompanying music videos.

WAREHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Toddla T performs on the Temple stage for Radio 1 at Bestival at Lulworth Castle on September 7, 2017 in Wareham, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

The project as a whole is unmistakably a family affair whereby, Toddla’s 5 and 9 year old sons, ‘The Bell Brothers’ designed all of the artwork and in doing so, collectively wearing the hat of creative directors on the project.

The platinum selling producer left BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra after 11-years in 2020, in a statement released at the time he said:

“Throughout my 11 years at the beeb I’ve had some of the greatest moments of my career and life, thanks to all staff at radio 1 and 1xtra for believing in me and sticking with me for so long, too many to people mention... you know who you are."

Toddla T has had quite the eclectic career trajectory to date, from resident DJ slots at XOYO to his legendary soundsystem at Notting Hill Carnival, as well as through his production work with the likes of the Arctic Monkeys, Roots Manuva, Skepta, Ms. Dynamite, Róisín Murphy, Stormzy and countless other artists. It’s more a case of who he hasn’t work with yet, rather than who he has.

Steeze Factory Vol. 1 is out now and available to purchase or stream from all good outlets… or you can just head right over here: https://onerpm.link/Toddla-T-Steeze-Factory-Vol1

You can follow Toddla T on all social media platforms: