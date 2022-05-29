The newly-decorated waddle of penguins at iceSheffield with David Bly, sports programme and engagement manager at SCT and Ryan Ruddiforth, programme supervisor, iceSheffield

The iceSheffield penguins enable beginners to test out the ice and find their feet before having a go alone. They have been at the rink for a while now and after lots of trips and bumps were in desperate need of a repaint.

Sheffield City Trust, which runs several venues including iceSheffield, got schools involved in redesigning the penguins and painting them, as well as giving each one a name and personality with likes and dislikes.

David Bly, sports programme and engagement manager at Sheffield City Trust ,said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to this project and have been thrilled to see such enthusiasm from all the schools taking part.

“It gives the children a chance to get creative and messy with paint and also write their penguin’s story using their imaginations to bring them to life.”

Around 50 penguins were distributed to schools to be repainted from their original black and white.

Andrea Hughes, Year 5 class teacher at Concord Junior School, said: “This has been a thoroughly enjoyable activity to be involved with.

Bradley Law at Concord Junior School, Sheffield with his penguin, Bob, redesigned for iceSheffield

“Children of Concord Junior School have been so enthusiastic in taking part and the response has been incredible!

“They are bursting with pride that one of their designs is going to represent Concord Junior School and Brigantia Learning Trust!”

The school held a competition and nine-year-old Bradley Law came up with the winning design.

Bradley said. “I’m really pleased and excited that my design won! I based it on ice hockey because it's my favourite sport.

“I cannot wait to see my penguin when I come to Ice Sheffield to skate!"

Each penguin is now armed with a QR code which you scan with your mobile phone to discover your penguin’s name and more about him or her.

Visit Sheffield City Trust’s website, www.sheffieldcitytrust.org/icesheffield/penguins, to meet the penguins and watch a special video.