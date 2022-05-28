Edlington shooting: Police make four more arrests after man seriously wounded

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, they remain in police custody.

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on bail.

This brings the total arrests to seven following a shooting on Prince’s Crescent shortly before 1pm on Sunday, May 22.

Prince's Crescent, Edlington, where police are investigating a shooting

A 27-year-old man suffered wounds consistent with a firearms discharge to his right arm.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has been released.

A 19-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A 44-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday have been released on bail.