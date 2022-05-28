Edlington shooting: Police make four more arrests after man seriously wounded

Police have made four further arrests in the investigation of a shooting in Edlington, Doncaster last weekend.

By Julia Armstrong
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 7:23 pm

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, they remain in police custody.

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on bail.

This brings the total arrests to seven following a shooting on Prince’s Crescent shortly before 1pm on Sunday, May 22.

Prince's Crescent, Edlington, where police are investigating a shooting

A 27-year-old man suffered wounds consistent with a firearms discharge to his right arm.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has been released.

A 19-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A 44-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday have been released on bail.

Police ask anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 454 of May 22, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

