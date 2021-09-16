Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend - from a riverside festival to walking and a celebration of heritage

There are festivals celebrating waterways, walking, the Castlegate area and Sheffield’s heritage. Take a look at the picture captions to find out about these events and more.
1. A Question of Sport for Bryony
Paralympic legend Dame Sarah Storey and Sheffield Olympic hero Bryony Page will be among the guest stars at BBC A Question of Sport’s live show at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday (September 19). Trampoline gymnast Bryony, who won bronze at Tokyo, joins Dame Sarah - who won three golds in track and road cycling in Tokyo - England cricket great Dominic Cork and Commonwealth gold medal sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. The show stars long-time host Sue Barker and team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, who have now stepped down from the TV show. Tickets: ticketmaster.co.uk
Photo: PR
2. Cocktails and jazz at Cubana
Live music this weekend at Cubana in Leopold Square includes Saturday's Bottomless Brunch with music from 1.30pm-4pm with saxophonist Piero Tucci, pictured. He plays upbeat jazz, soul, R&B and funk. Soulful singer Katie Stewart performs in the Tapas Restaurant at 9pm-11pm and pianist and singer Joel White plays soul, blues, jazz and indie classics from 11pm-1am. On Sunday, singer Dee Dee performs classic soul, blues and jazz at Bottomless Brunch, then Trish Heenan and Nigel Chapman provide easy listening chill-out jazz vocals and piano in the cocktail bar from 8.30pm-10.30pm.
Photo: Neil Anderson
3. nsst-06-09-21-Wentworth-nmsy-upload.jpg
Wentworth Festival is a family-friendly day out held in the grounds of stately home Wentworth Woodhouse on Saturday, with more than 40 music and comedy acts performing across a variety of stages in one 10-hour day. Headlining the Main Stage are bands the Lightning Seeds, The Feeling and Space, whilst on the Comedy Stage a cel;bration of the 20th anniversary of Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights features stars Justin Moorhouse and Archie Kelly. The Phoenix Club’s resident band Les Alanos will host an 80s and 90s afternoon disco featuring Kenny Thomas, Hazell Dean, Dario G & Rozalla.
Tickets: www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.
Photo: Wentworth Festival of 40-plus acts
4. Feast of fun
The Festival of Food and Drink at Nottinghamshire’s Clumber Park this weekend will welcome celebrity chefs and special guests including This Morning’s Phil Vickery, Michelin star chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV presenter Joe Hurd, ‘Dirty Vegan’ Matt Pritchard, Great British Bake Off’s Karen Wright and Annie from Annie’s Burger Shack. They will all appear in the cookery theatre. Children can enjoy their own cookery workshops as well as activities such as circus crafts and ARTventurers and there's also music, stalls and food vendors. Tickets: www.festivaloffoodanddrink.com
Photo: Chris Wynne