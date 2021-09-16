Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend - from a riverside festival to walking and a celebration of heritage

3. nsst-06-09-21-Wentworth-nmsy-upload.jpg

Wentworth Festival is a family-friendly day out held in the grounds of stately home Wentworth Woodhouse on Saturday, with more than 40 music and comedy acts performing across a variety of stages in one 10-hour day. Headlining the Main Stage are bands the Lightning Seeds, The Feeling and Space, whilst on the Comedy Stage a cel;bration of the 20th anniversary of Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights features stars Justin Moorhouse and Archie Kelly. The Phoenix Club’s resident band Les Alanos will host an 80s and 90s afternoon disco featuring Kenny Thomas, Hazell Dean, Dario G & Rozalla. Tickets: www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

Photo: Wentworth Festival of 40-plus acts