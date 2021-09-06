Sheffield Lyceum pantomime line-up includes Coronation Street and Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine, who also starred in sitcom Scarborough and appeared in Strictly in 2019, joins legendary Dame Damian Williams alongside actor, presenter and comic Ben Thornton, Lucas Rush, Hannah Everest and Dominic Sibanda. The cast will be supported by an ensemble.

Written and directed by regular pantomime producer Paul Hendy, this will be the 14th year that Sheffield Theatres and Paul’s Evolution Pantomimes have produced the Lyceum show.

A spokeswoman for Sheffield Theatres said: “Hilarious and fun-filled for all the family, Sleeping Beauty promises to be the pantomime of your dreams, with lavish sets, hilarious jokes and everyone’s favourite ghost bench gag.”

Damian Williams, Catherine Tyldesley and Ben Thornton co-star in this year's Lyceum pantomime, Sleeping Beauty

Damian Williams is celebrating his 13th year as Sheffield Theatres’ Dame. Ben Thornton previously appeared in the 2019 pantomime Cinderella and is currently on a UK tour with Crimes In Egypt.

Lucas Rush appeared in the UK tours of Rock of Ages and American Idiot, plus more recently in Damian’s Pop-Up Panto! streamed from the Crucible in 2020.

Hannah Everest’s stage credits include Gypsy and The Sound of Music, both at Leicester’s Curve, and Dominic Sibanda has appeared in Hairspray at the London Coliseum and West Side Story, also at Leicester’s Curve.

Sleeping Beauty runs from Friday, December 3 to Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Lyceum. Tickets are on sale now at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Sheffield Theatres continues to follow the industry-wide safety protocols and Government guidance for indoor entertainment. All the latest information is available at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/your-visit.