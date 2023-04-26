News you can trust since 1887
Full Monty Sheffield: First official pictures show stars in city in new Disney+ series

We’ve known where they’ve been filming it – and now we have the pictures of the stars!

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST

These pictures show the stars, including Robert Carlisle’s character Gaz, as they are set to appear in the new Full Monty television series when it airs on Disney+, possibily later this year.

Crews have been filming across Sheffield over the last year, with many residents having seen them in action.

Residents living on Blake Street in Upperthorpe saw the crew visiting their street late in the summer, to film on the road, which also featured in the original film in 1997.

One resident told The Star: “They came here to film scenes for the new series of the Full Monty. There was no sign of Robert Carlisle or any of the big names from the original 1997 film, but it was exciting to see. I think the most famous face that we saw while they were filming here was Miles Jupp.”

It is one of several locations known to have been used for shooting the new series. Others have included Gleadless Valley, Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre, as well as Brinsworth, in Rotherham.

Gaz in front of The Crucible with pigeons

The new pictures show Gaz in front of the Crucible Theatre, covered in petitions, as well as him sitting with a young woman at a local beauty spot, while there are also images of his on-screen son in police uniform, and of Paul Barber appearing to be outpacing a lorry on a mobility scooter.

The series will star many of the original main cast from the film and look at how their lives have changed since their dance routine all those years ago.

The film followed a group of working class men in post-industrial Sheffield who concocted a scheme while hanging out at the job centre to start stripping so that they could continue to provide for their families.

Robert Carlyle, Steve Huison, and Mark Addy, who played the original band of Sheffield strippers, are reprising their roles.

Even Wim Snape, who played the son of Carlyle’s character, and was 12 at the time of the film’s release, returned.

Lesley Sharp, who played Mark Addy’s ever-supportive wife in the film is another original cast member that we will see again.

We've known where they've been filming it – and now we have the pictures of the stars! PIctures: Disney+

1. Full Monty

We've known where they've been filming it – and now we have the pictures of the stars! PIctures: Disney+

Tom Wilkinson playing Gerald, sitting in a cafe in the new Full Monty series. Picture: Disney+

2. Tom Wilkinson as Gerald

Tom Wilkinson playing Gerald, sitting in a cafe in the new Full Monty series. Picture: Disney+

Wim Snape, as Nathan, in police inspector's uniform in the new Full Monty series. Picture: Disney+

3. Wim Snape as Nathan

Wim Snape, as Nathan, in police inspector's uniform in the new Full Monty series. Picture: Disney+

Talitha Wing as Destiny, with Robert Carlisle in the Sheffield countryside in the new Full Monyy series. Picture: Disney+

4. Talitha Wing as Destiny

Talitha Wing as Destiny, with Robert Carlisle in the Sheffield countryside in the new Full Monyy series. Picture: Disney+

