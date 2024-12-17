South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue is climbing up the pole in the race for Christmas Number One - and now they have celebrity backing too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire firefighters have thrown their yellow helmets into the ring for the number one spot with a fun and meaningful charity single: Fire Safety Dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Shaun and The Steel People are in the running for the Christmas #1 single in the UK with their track, 'The Fire Safety Dance.' | SYFR

The song has been created none other than Big Shaun, of Everley Pregnant Brothers fame, with his own band, The Steel People.

It celebrates the work that firefighters do day in, day out to keep the public safe and aims to raise money to support the Fire Service Charity.

Now, it is in the running for the Christmas #1 single in the UK - in contention with Sheffield’s-own Reverend & The Makers, a new single by The Darkness, and, of course, Mariah Carey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much like many of Big Shaun’s songs with the Brothers, the song will sound familiar but with a twist in the lyrics.

The track is a playful nod to the 1980s hit Safety Dance by Men Without Hats.

A music video shot in South Yorkshire debuting the ‘fire safety dance’ gained over 130,000 views in less than 48 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookmakers have taken note of the public's response, making Fire Safety Dance a 33-to-1 shot for the number one spot, putting it ahead of other well-known artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Fender.

Andy Strelczenie, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “It’s incredible to think that South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue could make it to the top of the charts this Christmas.

“But the best part of it would be the amount of money that would have been raised for the Fire Fighters Charity who do such important work to support firefighters with their health and wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue is also calling on young people aged 16 or under to submit their own attempts at the ‘Fire Safety Dance’, with a £100 prize up for grabs for the best upload.

Meanwhile, rock star Justin Hawkins, frontman of The Darkness, has backed the bid to push a fire service charity single up the festive charts this Christmas.

The irreverent rocker jokingly hopes ‘The Fire Safety Dance’ will reach number two when the official charts are published on Friday- behind The Darkness’ own new track, also out this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another voice in support is Alex Byers, Regional Fundraiser at Fire Fighters Charity, who says: “On behalf of everyone at Fire Fighters Charity, I want to wholeheartedly thank all those involved in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for organising this fantastic fundraiser in aid of us.

“Members of our fire services community can face significant pressures every day, and we’re here to ensure they always have somewhere to turn for support, throughout their lives.

“The funds – and vital awareness – raised through this song, which has such a powerful message, will help us to continue to be there for thousands of them every year. Thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best way to get ‘The Fire Safety Dance’ to number one and raise money for charity is to download the song for 99p from Amazon or Apple’s iTunes Store: The Fire Safety Dance - Download now for 99p on Amazon & iTunes.

The bid for the Christmas Number One is the final part of the Service’s 50th year anniversary celebrations.