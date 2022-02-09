Superbowl Sheffield: Where you can watch the Cinncinatti Bengals v Los Angeles Rams this Sunday
A number of Sheffield bars are putting on special offers so American football fans can watch this Sunday’s Super Bowl extravaganza in total comfort.
Millions of people worldwide are expected to tune in to the gridiron match between the Cinncinatti Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.
Kick off is expected to be at 11.30pm on Sunday evening and NFL fans can watch all the action at a number of bars in the city.
The Lane7 bowling alley and bar/restaurant in Matilda Street is hosting a special ‘Super Bowl Sunday’ promotion.
Visitors can enjoy ‘stateside size’ Fat Hippo Burgers and also take advantage of new ‘super-bucket’ packages – a crate deal of 12 or 24 beers that you can enjoy while soaking up all the action.
You can book your table via the Facebook page here:- https://www.facebook.com/events/350078223628653
NFL fans can also book a table at The Riverside in Kelham Island.
It is £15 per head and includes a ‘Super Bowl platter’ at 10pm and a drink.
You can book here:- https://www.facebook.com/riversidekelham/
Bookings are also being taken for the Walkabout in the city centre here:-https://www.walkaboutbars.co.uk/sheffield/sport/american-football/nfl/super-bowl
The Wildcard Bar and Grill in Ecclesall Road is opening it's kitchen and bar late to accommodate the game.
The bar posted on Instagram: “All our tables are fully booked for this event we will have standing space available for walk-ins, so come down early to secure your spot to watch the the champions be crowned.”
Tables are still available to book at Champs in Ecclesall Road.
You can reserve a table by emailing [email protected]