Who is playing Tramlines 2022?

Sheffield’s biggest city-based music festival has announced its second round of artists playing the 2022 event this July.

Now, more artists including Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Kelis, Lady Leshurr and Scouting For Girls have been announced.

The crowd enjoying the main stage acts at Tramlines 2021. The event was used ass a key study in a Government's scheme to assess the spread of Covid-19 after restrictions ended.

Alfie Templeman, Crawlers, Bleach Lab, Baby Queen, The clockworks and Elvana have also been added to this year’s official poster.

They will join headliners Sam Fender, Kasabian, and Madness across five stages of music for the festival’s 13th year running.

Other acts announced for the Hillsborough Park blowout are The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Sigrid, Reverend & The Makers and Becky Hill.

For the full list of artists announced so far, see below.

Tramlines 2022 adds more big music and comedy names

Can I still get tickets for Tramlines 2022?

Organisers have announced that weekend tickets have sold out, with 95% of the festival's tickets now sold.

Only an extremely limited number of Day tickets available are available.

Day tickets for Tramlines are priced from £50 plus booking fees and can be purchased alongside VIP ticket options from www.tramlines.org.uk.

Tramlines in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, has announced its headlines for its 2022 event this July.

When is Tramlines 2022, where will it be held and what is it?

Tramlines is Sheffield’s number one music event of the year.

Fans and organisers call it “Sheffield’s biggest party” and this year’s event will mark the 13th edition of the festival.

This year’s festival will see the fan favourite return to Hillsborough Park from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24.

The annual blowout features over five stages of music, art, performance, a stellar comedy lineup, family friendly area, and a genre-spanning lineup of the internationally acclaimed to grass roots talent.

It comes after Tramlines was chosen in 2021 as a key study for the Government’s Event Research Programme to monitor the spread of Covid-19 after the end of restrictions.

It was the largest festival in Western Europe to go ahead since lockdown restrictions were eased and marked a national celebration of the return to live music.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines Operations Director said, “I’m beyond excited for Tramlines 2022, Our first announcement was ace and now this? You had me at Kelis and Elvana. The return of Lady Leshurr too, just mega.”

Tramlines Festival 2022 lineup:

Friday

Sam Fender; James; Declan McKenna; Shed Seven (Special Guests); Bad Boy Chiller Crew; Jade Bird; Lady Leshurr; Orla Gartland; Working Men’s Club; Baby Queen; Brooke Combe; The Clockworks; Coach Party; Kynsy; Lime Garden; August Charles; Harri Larkin.

Saturday

Kasabian; The Vaccines; Sigrid; Little Man Tate; Self Esteem; Inhaler; Sam Ryder; Alfie Templeman; The Lottery Winners; Kawala; Just Mustard; Crawlers; Bleach Lab; Swim School; Sheafs; Pixey; Everly Pregnant Brothers

Sunday