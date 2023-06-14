The story of former Sheffield steelworkers turning to stripping to make ends meet captured the nation's hearts in 1997.

And now - some 26 years later - The Full Monty is back, going from a feature-length film to eight episodes on Disney+, all of which dropped today (Wednesday, June 14).

Instead of queuing up to watch the film on a cinema screen, fans have been able to watch the eagerly-anticipated return of Dave, Gaz, Horse, Lomper and the rest of the gang from the comfort of their own homes.

Talitha Wing plays Destiny Schofield, the teenage daughter of Gaz (Robert Carlyle) in the new TV series of The Full Monty. Credit: ©Disney+

And here is what some of them had to say.

"I can’t wait! We really loved episodes one and two at the premiere and really looking forwards to being able to watch further episodes today- I think they’re all coming out at once," said Jennifer Dunstan-Furniss, referring to the star-studded premiere of the new series at Showroom Cinema on Monday, June 5, 2023, when those in attendance were given an advanced screening of the first two episodes.

Julie Smith added: "Watching it now… so wholesome very funny."

Steve Huison, pictured playing Lomper in the new Full Monty Disney+ series. Picture: Disney+

Mark Skelton said: "3 episodes in of the Full Monty series and it’s basically last of the summer wine meets Grange Hill."

Jamie Deakin added: "So impressed by The Full Monty series,in the U.K. we have a lot of series mainly set in a glamorous London(or other southern cities)with well off people. The Full Monty isn’t afraid to show the poverty & real life in the north."

@NichollsLiese said on Twitter: "Binging the Full Monty, absolutely fab and just the light hearted entertainment much needed right now."

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald in The Full Monty Disney+ TV series. Photo: Disney+/Ben Blackall

The cast and creators have told how the new series felt necessary to show how years of austerity and failed promises have blighted cities like Sheffield, leaving schools, hospitals and social care services at breaking point.