And now - some 26 years later - The Full Monty is back, going from a feature-length film to eight episodes on Disney+, all of which dropped today (Wednesday, June 14).
Instead of queuing up to watch the film on a cinema screen, fans have been able to watch the eagerly-anticipated return of Dave, Gaz, Horse, Lomper and the rest of the gang from the comfort of their own homes.
And here is what some of them had to say.
"I can’t wait! We really loved episodes one and two at the premiere and really looking forwards to being able to watch further episodes today- I think they’re all coming out at once," said Jennifer Dunstan-Furniss, referring to the star-studded premiere of the new series at Showroom Cinema on Monday, June 5, 2023, when those in attendance were given an advanced screening of the first two episodes.
Julie Smith added: "Watching it now… so wholesome very funny."
Mark Skelton said: "3 episodes in of the Full Monty series and it’s basically last of the summer wine meets Grange Hill."
Jamie Deakin added: "So impressed by The Full Monty series,in the U.K. we have a lot of series mainly set in a glamorous London(or other southern cities)with well off people. The Full Monty isn’t afraid to show the poverty & real life in the north."
@NichollsLiese said on Twitter: "Binging the Full Monty, absolutely fab and just the light hearted entertainment much needed right now."
Fans of the 1997 film may notice some familiar roads and sights which featured on the big screen, like Blake Street, Sheffield’s steepest, where filming again took place last year. But with the focus shifting away from the steelworks, where Gaz and the gang were famously laid off in the movie, prompting them to try stripping, the TV series gives some new places the chance to shine, including Gleadless Valley.
The cast and creators have told how the new series felt necessary to show how years of austerity and failed promises have blighted cities like Sheffield, leaving schools, hospitals and social care services at breaking point.
But just as The Full Monty film found the beauty in Sheffield’s post-industrial landscape, the small screen sequel often shows us the city’s prettiest side, showcasing some of its most ravishing green spaces including the picturesque Parkwood Springs, without shying away from the issues it faces.