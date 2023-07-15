News you can trust since 1887
Excitement builds as Tramlines tent appears in Sheffield's Hillsborough Park

The music festival is set to have six stages which are going up now

By David Walsh
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

Excitement - like the stages - is building ahead of Sheffield’s Tramlines music festival.

A huge red and white big top tent - The Leadmill Stage - is already a commanding presence in Hillsborough Park ahead of the event, which starts on Friday July 21.

A huge big top tent is already a commanding presence in Hillsborough Park ahead of Tramlines.
A huge big top tent is already a commanding presence in Hillsborough Park ahead of Tramlines.
    It is set to be joined by Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage and four others for this, the 15th edition. Last year’s amazing weather and incredible atmosphere saw an early stampede for 2023. There are a final few tickets for Friday remaining, according to the Tramlines website.

    Among the scores of acts this year are headliners Richard Ashcroft, the Courteeners and Paul Heaton. Bloc Party, Katy B and the Sugababes are on T’Other Stage Live and Jonathan Pie, Paul Smith and Omid Djalili are among the performers on T’Other Stage Comedy stage, while The K’s, the Beths and the Mary Wallopers are in the tent for the Leadmill Stage.

    Tramlines Festival is on track to be a sell out for 2023. Photo by C FaruoloTramlines Festival is on track to be a sell out for 2023. Photo by C Faruolo
    Tramlines Festival is on track to be a sell out for 2023. Photo by C Faruolo

     The festival runs from Friday to Sunday with the gates opening at 12pm each day, and the last entry for ticket holders is at 7.30pm. The main acts will finish at 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday, which means you can party until the sun goes down.

