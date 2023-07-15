The music festival is set to have six stages which are going up now

Excitement - like the stages - is building ahead of Sheffield’s Tramlines music festival.

A huge red and white big top tent - The Leadmill Stage - is already a commanding presence in Hillsborough Park ahead of the event, which starts on Friday July 21.

It is set to be joined by Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage and four others for this, the 15th edition. Last year’s amazing weather and incredible atmosphere saw an early stampede for 2023. There are a final few tickets for Friday remaining, according to the Tramlines website.

Among the scores of acts this year are headliners Richard Ashcroft, the Courteeners and Paul Heaton. Bloc Party, Katy B and the Sugababes are on T’Other Stage Live and Jonathan Pie, Paul Smith and Omid Djalili are among the performers on T’Other Stage Comedy stage, while The K’s, the Beths and the Mary Wallopers are in the tent for the Leadmill Stage.

Tramlines Festival is on track to be a sell out for 2023. Photo by C Faruolo