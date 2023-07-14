Tramlines regulars will no doubt be familiar with headliners Courteeners, Blossoms, Paul Heaton and Kaiser Chiefs, to name a few, but the “hidden highlights” of this year’s event in Hillsborough Park should not be overlooked.

Tramlines Festival 2021 at Hillsborough Park

Barrioke

Shaun Williamson, star of EastEnders and more recently the UK festival scene, is appearing at 24 live events this summer, and Tramlines is blessed to be one of them. With audience members historically climbing up on stage to duet with Shaun, Tramlines describes his set as “quite simply, a riot”.

Friday, The Open Arms

Harri Larkin

After winning Tramlines’ talent competition this year, this Sheffield indie trio have landed themselves a Library set on the opening day of the festival, promising a mix of homegrown mix of Folk and Indie ballads.

Harri Larkin at Long Division festival, Wakefield. Picture: Nichole Rowbottom

Friday, Library

The Sound

Leave it to The 1975 fans to set up their own club night for the band, playing indie hits and the most popular tracks from their discography, this is an event for longtime fans and new followers alike.

Friday, The Open Arms

AFLO. The Poet

Brighton-based poet, activist, and PhD researcher AFLO is bringing her poetry, prose and politics to Tramlines 2023.

Saturday, The Open Arms

The Everly Pregnant Brothers

With iconic tracks “Stuck in the Lidl with You” and “No Oven No Pie”, this Sheffield-based band have amassed a big local following who will be sure to make it to their set next weekend.

Saturday, Main Stage

Sheffield instituion, The Everly Pregnant Brothers

Under the Stars

The Hillsborough-based charity supports people with learning disabilities or autism through weekly music, dance, drama, and musical theatre workshops. They will be opening The Open Arms stage on Saturday.

Sunday, The Open Arms

SAFI KOII

The up-and-coming music producer and singer is bringing her distinctive and alluring voice up to Sheffield from North London.

Saturday, The Library

The Mariachis

The band that brought you those infamous Doritos adverts is coming to Hillsborough park with their distinctive Mexican spins on “Don’t You Want Me”, “Stay Another Day”, and more.

Sunday, The Open Arms

Sugababes

Okay, not hidden - but certainly a highlight. After shutting down Avalon at Glastonbury 2022, the pop sensations are making their way to Tramlines, and what a set it promises to be.

Sunday, t’Other Stage Live

Charlotte Branson

A Sheffield superstar in the making. Charlotte’s songs are sure to become festival anthems in the very near future.