Founded in 1947, the BAFTA film awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) was created to help promote the art of filmmaking and to provide inspiration for any budding actors or artists.

It’s the most famous and recognisable film and television awards panel in the UK – receiving a BAFTA is a huge honour, even to those outside the British Isles.

How can I watch the BAFTAs?

The BAFTAs award ceremony will be broadcasted on BBC1 on Saturday, March 12, starting at 7pm GMT. As well as this, you can watch the ceremony after it has aired on BBC iPlayer. The “red carpet” section of the ceremony will take place beforehand and can be watched on the BAFTA’s social media channels.

Who is hosting the BAFTAs this year?

This year’s BAFTAs will be hosted by Australian actor and comedian Rebel Wilson. She gave out the award for Best Director at the 2020 iteration of the BAFTAs ceremony, which was won by Sir Sam Mendes for his work on 1917.

Who is nominated for a BAFTA this year?

This year, the following five films have been nominated for the Best Film Award:

- Belfast

- Don’t Look Up

- Dune

- Licorice Pizza

- The Power of the Dog

Meanwhile, the following directors have been nominated for the Best Director Award:

- Aleem Khan (After Love)

- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

- Audrey Diwan (Happening)

- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

- Julia Ducournau (Titane)

Additionally, Everyone’s Talking About Jamie (which was filmed, set and made its premiere at The Crucible in Sheffield), directed by Jonathan Butterell with screenplay by Tom MacRae, is one of the ten films nominated for the Outstanding British Film Award. The other nine are:

- After Love

- Ali & Ava

- Belfast

- Boiling Point

- Cyrano

- House of Gucci

- Last Night in Soho

- No Time to Die