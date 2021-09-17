Stars including lead Max Harwood attend Everybody’s Talking About Jamie premiere at the Crucible in Sheffield

Cast members including Max Harwood and Lauren Patel took to the pink carpet ahead of a screening of the film that paid homage to Sheffield Theatres, who originally commissioned and staged the musical that the new film is based on.

The movie is inspired by the true story of Jamie and his mother Margaret Campbell - who attended the Sheffield premiere together - and follows Jamie New, a teenager in Sheffield who dreams of a life on stage as a drag artist.

Actor Max Harwood, who plays the titular protagonist, said: “Through drag you can learn to be creative and learn to express yourself without boundaries.”

The film was produced by Sheffield-based Warp Films and was shot in the city at locations such as The Moor, the Parson Cross estate, Endcliffe Park, Crookes, and Attercliffe.

The production stars Coronation Street’s Sarah Lancashire as Jamie’s mum, Margaret, and Lauren Patel as his best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel).

Local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors Jamie toward his debut stage performance.

While these characters are nothing but supportive of Jamie’s drag ambitions, his dad (Ralph Ineson) struggles to understand his son’s sensational aspirations.

Producer and Warp Films CEO Mark Herbert was asked how he felt to be at the Sheffield premiere. He said: “It’s so good - it’s where it started, it’s my hometown.”

He added: “We’re hard as nails but we’re like the cutlery - we’re shiny and beautiful. It’s just a great, great city full of joy and that’s what we wanted to show.”

Withnail and I actor Richard E. Grant, whose wife Joan Washington sadly passed away last week, did not attend the event in Tudor Square.

At the same time as the invite-only premiere, Sheffield City Council provided funding to local organisation Cinema For All to provide free community screenings at Abbeydale Picture House, Kelham Island Film Club, The Civic in Barnsley and the Film Unit at the University of Sheffield.

At the pink carpet premiere, West End actor Jack Marshall who starred in the stage production said: "Not since Full Monty has Sheffield had something like this.

“It's a show you come away from really happy and upbeat. It's rare you have a show where every song is catchy."

With a soundtrack by Gillespie Sells, the film is rated Rated 12A and is now available on Amazon Prime Video, with a run time of 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Fans of the show and film alike took to Twitter and Instagram today to celebrate the release of the feel-good film.

As the film’s Amazon Prime Video premiere and the free screenings came to Sheffield, so did a display of items from Jamie’s world.