Younger visitors can bottle feed spring lambs in the farmyard, join one of the epic Easter egg hunts and run wild exploring the monumental art in the park.

Easter crafts, feeding the farmyard favourites and getting up close with small animal handling sessions in the barn are among the Easter activities in farmyard and adventure playground until April 24.

Get your wellies at the ready to join the popular Easter egg hunts in the farmyard fields running over the extended Bank Holiday weekend (April 15-18), with plenty of chocolate mini eggs and a few well-hidden golden eggs to discover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How many did we find? An Easter egg hunt is part of the holiday fun at Chatsworth House

The rolling parkland is now home to monumental sculptures for Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man.

Visitors can get up close to interact with the huge artworks from taking tentative steps on the floating stones of Stone 40 or marvelling at the tactile fur of Mum, a bear made out of 55,000 US and Canadian pennies, to standing in awe at the sight and sound of Wings of Glory, the mechanical horse taking flight on Lodge Hill.

How can you pre-book to visit or park at Chatsworth this Easter?

The Radical Horizons Welcome Hub near the Game Larder will be open to visitors every day to find out more about the exhibition, see a map of all sculpture locations, download the digital guide, book on to a guided walking tour and pick up a family activity sheet.

Easter family fun at Chatsworth House includes Easter egg hunts and craft sessions

In the house, the new Living With Art We Love exhibition features favourite works chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire to share for the first time.

It includes all Lucian Freud’s paintings, drawings and prints in the Devonshire Collections, as well as portraits as of the Cavendish family such as Woman in a White Shirt. The picture of Duchess Deborah is described by her son the Duke as ‘probably the most beautiful thing at Chatsworth’.

The estate farm shop offers seasonal produce and treats, from estate lamb to limited-edition hot cross bun gin.

Wings of Wind (W.O.W.) by Bryan Tedrick is another spectacular sculpture on display in the parkland at Chatsworth House in the exhibition Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man

Visitors are strongly recommended to book in advance to secure time slots to the house, admission to the farmyard and car parking space for visits to the wider estate.

Details at www.chatsworth.org