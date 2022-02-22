‘Barrioke’ is coming to The Leadmill, Sheffield, on Saturday May 28 following on from a run of sold out tours across the UK.

During the night, The Leadmill will give attendees the opportunity to perform alongside the Eastenders star on the iconic main stage – which has seen acts such as Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Oasis and Amy Winehouse in the past.

The event begins at 7pm.

“After seeing the popularity of the event across the festival circuit this year, it was absolutely something that they wanted to bring back to Sheffield,” said the venue.

“We already know that you lot are going to bring your loudest singing voices for this one, so get ready to set the bar high as we show Shaun what Sheffield is made.”

It will be the “perfect start to a big Sheffield night out,” the club added.