What's on in Sheffield next week? Events include Britain’s Strongest Man 2022 and The Stranglers concert
Here is what’s on in Sheffield next week – Monday February 21 to Sunday February 27.
Below is a list of some of the best events in Sheffield that you can enjoy:
Britain’s Strongest Man 2022 – Sheffield Utilita Arena
For the fifth consecutive year, on Saturday February 26 at 5pm, Britain’s Strongest Man returns to Sheffield.
The strongest men from around the country will descend on Sheffield to go head-to-head, competing for the hotly contested prize of Britain’s Strongest Man.
Sheffield is the first stop of this tour for the men as they will endure a campaign of challenges and epic lifts which will test their limits. Giants Live is filmed for Channel 5 as part of their Strongest Man series and this event gives you chance to see it live instead of on TV.
This year’s line-up of the strongest men is stacked, including reigning champion Adam Bishop.
The Stranglers – Sheffield City Hall
In what looks to be the last time they play together this way, the exciting and influential British band come to Sheffield.
The Stranglers come to Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, February 24 at 7.30pm as part of their final tour of the UK in what will be the last opportunity to see the band play together in a comprehensive tour format.
The band are set to cover tracks on this event spanning over the last 45 years.
Private Lives – The Lyceum Theatre
Throughout next week, Noel Coward’s ‘Private Lives’ production is the inaugural show from the The Nigel Havers Theatre Company.
The Classic comedy is based around two people, once married, who are now on their honeymoon with their new partners, in the same hotel – what will the future hold for this ex-married couple?
Olivier-Award winning actress Patricia Hodge stars as Amanda, a long with Nigel Havers starring as Elyot.
The show runs for approximately two hours, and runs at 2pm, 3pm and 7.30pm between Tuesday and Saturday at the Lyceum Theatre.
Casanova – The Lyceum Theatre
The Northern Ballet, Casanova, is back in Sheffield between Tuesday and Saturday next week.
Kenneth Tindall’s ballet will take your breath away during this enthralling performance.
Casanova takes you inside the heart and mind of one of the most notorious figures in history in this whirlwind of a performance.