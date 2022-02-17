Below is a list of some of the best events in Sheffield that you can enjoy:

Britain’s Strongest Man 2022 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

For the fifth consecutive year, on Saturday February 26 at 5pm, Britain’s Strongest Man returns to Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's Strongest Man 2022, at Utilita Sheffield Arena on Saturday, February 26, is one of the top events in Sheffield next week

The strongest men from around the country will descend on Sheffield to go head-to-head, competing for the hotly contested prize of Britain’s Strongest Man.

Sheffield is the first stop of this tour for the men as they will endure a campaign of challenges and epic lifts which will test their limits. Giants Live is filmed for Channel 5 as part of their Strongest Man series and this event gives you chance to see it live instead of on TV.

This year’s line-up of the strongest men is stacked, including reigning champion Adam Bishop.

What's on in Sheffield next week - Utilita Sheffield Arena

The Stranglers – Sheffield City Hall

In what looks to be the last time they play together this way, the exciting and influential British band come to Sheffield.

The Stranglers come to Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, February 24 at 7.30pm as part of their final tour of the UK in what will be the last opportunity to see the band play together in a comprehensive tour format.

The band are set to cover tracks on this event spanning over the last 45 years.

What's on in Sheffield next week - The Crucible and Lyceum Theatre

Private Lives – The Lyceum Theatre

Throughout next week, Noel Coward’s ‘Private Lives’ production is the inaugural show from the The Nigel Havers Theatre Company.

The Classic comedy is based around two people, once married, who are now on their honeymoon with their new partners, in the same hotel – what will the future hold for this ex-married couple?

What's on in Sheffield next week - Sheffield City Hall

Olivier-Award winning actress Patricia Hodge stars as Amanda, a long with Nigel Havers starring as Elyot.

The show runs for approximately two hours, and runs at 2pm, 3pm and 7.30pm between Tuesday and Saturday at the Lyceum Theatre.

Casanova – The Lyceum Theatre

The Northern Ballet, Casanova, is back in Sheffield between Tuesday and Saturday next week.

Kenneth Tindall’s ballet will take your breath away during this enthralling performance.