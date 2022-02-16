The Leadmill, home to live gigs, club events, comedy events, quizzes, film screenings and theatre, was among a number of city venues affected by the pandemic due to long closures.

In an appeal for support, the venue posted online this week, saying: “Advance ticket sales matter now more than ever!

“As some of you may know, business VAT rates on music venue ticket sales return to 20 per cent on April 1st, so there’s no better time than now to secure a ticket for that show you’ve been holding out on.

“Not only can we promise you a night to remember, but your purchase would be helping us out so much after a turbulent couple of years.”