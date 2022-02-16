The Leadmill: Sheffield’s longest running music venue appeals for support

The Leadmill has issued an appeal for public support, urging people to secure advance tickets for gigs or club nights.

By Ella Spencer
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:08 pm

The Leadmill, home to live gigs, club events, comedy events, quizzes, film screenings and theatre, was among a number of city venues affected by the pandemic due to long closures.

Read More

Read More
Leadmill Sheffield: Are you in our new video featuring clubbers from 2003?

In an appeal for support, the venue posted online this week, saying: “Advance ticket sales matter now more than ever!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“As some of you may know, business VAT rates on music venue ticket sales return to 20 per cent on April 1st, so there’s no better time than now to secure a ticket for that show you’ve been holding out on.

“Not only can we promise you a night to remember, but your purchase would be helping us out so much after a turbulent couple of years.”

Over the years the venue has hosted some of the largest artists in the UK including Pulp, Culture Club, Jorja Smith, Oasis, Courteeners and the Arctic Monkeys.

MORE: 'Excitement and hope' as Sheffield's Leadmill nightclub prepares to return after longest furlough

SheffieldCulture Club