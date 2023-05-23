The hysteria was palpable at Def Leppard’s two homecoming shows at Bramall Lane and The Leadmill over the weekend – but what did the fans say?

The Sheffield superstars were the talk of the city this weekend after playing an intimate, highly-acclaimed gig to just 850 select fans at the Leadmill before their sold out performance to 30,000 people at the home of Sheffield United last night.

The show at Bramall Lane, supported by rock legends Mötley Crüe, kicked off their joint 20-date tour. In fact, they are already bound for Sparkassen Park in Mönchengladbach, Germany, on May 25 and are returning for London’s Wembley Stadium on July 1.

But what did fans at these two homecoming shows make of the band’s return to the Steel City?

One super fan outside The Leadmill after Friday’s show told The Star she had seen them “at least 100 times,” before adding: “And this was in the top five.”

“To see them somewhere intimate like this is a once in a lifetime chance – not once every five years or 10 years. Once in a lifetime,” she said.

“They’re just good guys, just good normal guys. They don’t put on airs and graces. Normal people like we are, and the musicianship is top notch.”

When asked what would she say to the boys if she could, she said: “Just keep doing what you’re doing. We love you. You’ve got another 40 years in you yet!”

It’s been 46 years since the original line-up made their first tentative rehearsals in the old Portland Works Spoon Factory off Bramall Lane - only for them to play the stadium itself this week on May 22.

The group’s homecoming gigs came some 46 years since the original line-up first got started with their rehearsals at the old Portland Works Spoon Factory just 200m from Bramall Lane, making their gig at the home of the Blades on Saturday somewhat poetic.

And much like Sheffield United’s biggest games, the roar of the crowd could be heard all around the city on Monday night, with hit after hit after hit on the cards.

Pamela Clifton wrote on The Star’s Facebook page: “Absolutely awesome. I love Def Leppard they are the greatest rock band in the world.”

John Clements wrote: “One of their best performances and I’ve seen them 50 times at least, they’ve not lost it at all. Don’t ever stop.”

Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane.

And Denise Mills said: “It was amazing. I’ve seen them many times live but this was just phenomenal.”