When is Def Leppard’s Bramall Lane concert?
The Bramall Lane concert is the first the first stop on the European leg of their World Tour, co-headlined by the American Rock Band, Motley Crüe. The band’s will perform in Sheffield on Monday, May 22, 2023.
What time do doors open for Def Leppard’s Bramall Lane concert?
According to both Ticketmaster and Welcome to Sheffield, the doors will open for fans at 4pm on Monday, May 22, 2023. This will allow plenty of time for fans to enter the normally 32,000 capacity stadium before the band starts.
Who are the support act for Def Leppard’s Sheffield concert?
VIVAS have been confirmed as the support act for Def Leppard and Motley Crüe at Bramall Lane. The band were previously called Crossfire Eagles, but played their first show under the new name in October 2022, at The Leadmill. VIVAS will support the bands again at the Lytham Festival concert on the World Tour.
Are tickets still available for Def Leppard at Bramall Lane?
Yes, there are still tickets available. When searching on Ticketmaster for two tickets of any price and type, the vendor brings back 44 seperate results. This does not mean there are only 88 tickets left, but 44 different locations in the stadium with at least two tickets left – meaning there could be more than two available in each of those 44 results.
These remaining tickets start at £73.10 each, with the most expensive left available are “Official Platinum Tickets” coming to £163.15 each. For those keen to be in the standing areas on the pitch, tickets are still available for the John Street Stand section (from £95.20). Standing tickets in the “Gold Circle”, which is right in front of and surrounding the stage, are also still available (starting at £139.20).
What road diversions are in place during Def Leppard’s Sheffield concert?
Travel South Yorkshire have already issued warnings of bus service disruption for the day of the concert. Services will operate the “usual match day diversions”. According to Sheffield United’s website, John Street, Randall Street, Hardwood Street, Clough Road, Countess Road and Baron Street all close on match days.