Dan Walker speaks out on if he will move away from Sheffield: "You can't get Henderson's in London"

BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan Walker, uploaded a video to his Instagram story on February 10, addressing his 271,000 followers regarding whether he has plans to move from Sheffield to London.

Dan asked his followers ‘what would you like to know?’ and one replied, asking, ‘would you ever consider moving to London?’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Walker captured the nation's hearts last year as a Strictly Come Dancing underdog. Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

In his video response Dan said: “We have lived in London before but I don’t like the idea that you have to live in London to do a decent job. So, Sheffield’s brilliant, not too far away from the BBC up north and you can’t get Henderson's Relish in London - very important.”

Dan, a Sheffield celebrity, captured the hearts of the nation last year as a Strictly Come Dancing underdog who made it to the 11th week of the competition, alongside professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

The pair were often spotted at Dan’s favorite Indian restaurant in the city, Prithiraj, on Ecclesall Road.

London has been long-considered the best place for media jobs in the country, and while there are many opportunities in the capital, it is not the only place you’ll find such work.

The University of Sheffield graduate suggested that he had no plans to move from Sheffield to London. Photo: Chris Etchells

BBC Breakfast is filmed in Media City, Salford, less than 40 miles from Sheffield, and the new Channel 4 national headquarters opened in Leeds last September.