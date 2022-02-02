The Bears of Sheffield was organised by The Children’s Hospital Charity in the summer of 2021 to supporting the transformation of a new cancer and leukaemia ward.

To mark the arrival of the Bear at its new secret home, Dan’s Strictly Come Dancing partner and dancing world champion Nadiya Bychkova returned to Sheffield to visit Nano bear.

Nadiya and Dan bid on Nano by Roanna Wells for £20,000 on the evening of the auction at the Crucible Theatre in October 2021. The total raised from the auction surpassed all expectations on the evening to over £525,000. It completed the fundraising for the new Cancer and Leukaemia ward.

The transformation maximises the view of Weston Park, making patients feel connected to the outside whilst they are getting better. There is also a larger playroom situated in the heart of the ward and improved spaces for parents to stay with their children.

Patients have already moved onto the ward, and it will be complete later this year as finishing touches, including bespoke artwork for patients and families, are being installed over the coming weeks by the Charity’s arts programme, Artfelt.

Nadiya said: “The Bears of Sheffield auction was one of my favourite nights in Sheffield, and my first ever auction. The atmosphere was so exciting and to be able to bid on one of the Bears was an amazing feeling. I’ve loved coming back to Sheffield and to see the Bear in all its glory. It is a wonderful thing.”

As a patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, Dan Walker, hosted the auction on the evening and surprised everyone by bidding on his own Bear.

Dan said: “Sheffield Children’s Hospital holds a place very close to my heart, having been a patron for many years now, I am always in awe of the incredible work they do there. To be able to bid on a Bear, joined by my Strictly partner Nadiya, was an amazing thing.”

Nano Bear was designed by local Sheffield artist, Roanna Wells and features gold metallic paint in a mosaic repeated pattern.

