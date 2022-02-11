They are pairing up again for the Burrow Strictly Ball, a one-off competition organised by rugby league star Rob Burrow’s sisters to raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

The BBC Breakfast host revealed that he and Nadiya, who reached the Strictly quarter-finals, would be judges in the charity challenge due to take place at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on March 19 and would also be taking to the dance floor themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadiya Bychkova, Sally Nugent and Dan Walker are all taking part in the Burrow Strictly Ball (pic: Dan Walker/Twitter)

Announcing their participation, he said he was ‘very excited’ and revealed his BBC Breakfast co-host Sally Nugent would be one of the contestants.

The other nine celebrities confirmed to be taking part are: Leeds Rhinos Legend Barrie McDermott, former Sheffield United striker Brian Deane, ex-Emmerdale actress Adele Silva, BBC Breakfast presenter Luxmy Gopal, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP, TV GP Dr Amir Khan, Line of Duty actor Nigel Boyle, former Leeds and Wales rugby legend Iestyn Harris, and actor and singer Natalie Anderson.

Dan, Nadiya and Sally announced their involvement in a video recorded at City Limits Dance Centre in Hillsborough, where Dan and Nadiya trained for Strictly.

Bears of Sheffield: Final bear reaches forever home thanks to Strictly Come Dancing and BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker

It was revealed in December 2019 that Rob Burrow had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, and in 2020 he was made an MBE for his services to rugby league and the MND community.