They’re from some of Sheffield’s most iconic shows - and they’ve been worn by the stars.

And now a big collection of the costumes from the Theatre that gave the world productions including Everyone’s Talking About Jamie and Standing at the Sky’s Edge are to be sold off, some for as little as £1.

Bosses at Sheffield Theatres say they will be selling items, which have been used on stage at the productions at The Crucible and the Lyceum, at a sale at The Crucible on Saturday, May 18.

It is part of an effort to raise money for the arts in the city, as well as free up storage space.

The trust which runs the theatres says it one of the few remaining regional producing theatres that celebrates being able to employ a large costume making department, and as such, the Crucible stores a mass of archived costumes from past productions made for the Crucible stage from Shakespeare to Standing at the Sky’s Edge.

Items will range from modern clothing, to period replicas, vintage pieces, and fantastic theatrical costumes. Hats, shoes and accessories will also be included in the sale, with prices beginning from £1, offering a wide range of items for all budgets.

It is not yet known what specifically will be in the sell-off.

Pictures shows Lloyd Owen as Agamemnon and Lisa Dillon as Iphigenia in "Iphigenia" in a past Crucible production. It is not known yet what costumes will be sold

Debbie Gamble, Head of Wardrobe at Sheffield Theatres, said: “We are excited to share some of the treasures we’ve kept in the theatre over recent years, and what better way to welcome the public in to our building that with a clothing sale.

“With vintage stores and charity shop fashion becoming ever so popular, particularly with the high student residence in the city, we wanted to offer the chance for people to discover unique fashions that won’t be found anywhere else.

“As well as everyday clothing such as jeans, dresses and coats, we have plenty on the other end of the scale - including a full frog costume which would be great at a festival! There are a range of items suitable for both on stage and off, so we welcome everyone to have a rummage and find some hidden gems.”

The sale will be held in the Crucible Rehearsal Room from 10am until 4pm. A priority period of an hour will be granted to Centre Stage and Prestige Members, before doors open publicly, from 9am until 10am. The event is not ticketed, so doors will be open to the public to come in and browse via the main Crucible entrance.