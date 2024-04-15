Crucible Theatre: Iconic costumes from famous Sheffield theatre shows set to be sold off, some for just £1
and live on Freeview channel 276
They’re from some of Sheffield’s most iconic shows - and they’ve been worn by the stars.
And now a big collection of the costumes from the Theatre that gave the world productions including Everyone’s Talking About Jamie and Standing at the Sky’s Edge are to be sold off, some for as little as £1.
Bosses at Sheffield Theatres say they will be selling items, which have been used on stage at the productions at The Crucible and the Lyceum, at a sale at The Crucible on Saturday, May 18.
It is part of an effort to raise money for the arts in the city, as well as free up storage space.
The trust which runs the theatres says it one of the few remaining regional producing theatres that celebrates being able to employ a large costume making department, and as such, the Crucible stores a mass of archived costumes from past productions made for the Crucible stage from Shakespeare to Standing at the Sky’s Edge.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
Items will range from modern clothing, to period replicas, vintage pieces, and fantastic theatrical costumes. Hats, shoes and accessories will also be included in the sale, with prices beginning from £1, offering a wide range of items for all budgets.
It is not yet known what specifically will be in the sell-off.
Debbie Gamble, Head of Wardrobe at Sheffield Theatres, said: “We are excited to share some of the treasures we’ve kept in the theatre over recent years, and what better way to welcome the public in to our building that with a clothing sale.
“With vintage stores and charity shop fashion becoming ever so popular, particularly with the high student residence in the city, we wanted to offer the chance for people to discover unique fashions that won’t be found anywhere else.
“As well as everyday clothing such as jeans, dresses and coats, we have plenty on the other end of the scale - including a full frog costume which would be great at a festival! There are a range of items suitable for both on stage and off, so we welcome everyone to have a rummage and find some hidden gems.”
The sale will be held in the Crucible Rehearsal Room from 10am until 4pm. A priority period of an hour will be granted to Centre Stage and Prestige Members, before doors open publicly, from 9am until 10am. The event is not ticketed, so doors will be open to the public to come in and browse via the main Crucible entrance.
The takings will be used to maintain the wardrobe store house in the Crucible, and enable the creation of more custom made costumes for future productions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.