Ahead of their Sheffield show at Record Junkie on 19 March, 2020, I spent some time speaking to Salvation Jayne’s bass player and producer Dan Lucas all about the band's recently released debut LP, A Mouthful of Magnificent Spite, which was released in February 2022.

Drawing on a variety of musical influences, exploring love and mental health, as well as discussing a number of topical themes that have dominated the news and our lives in recent times, A Mouthful of Magnificent Spite is an exceptional exploration of narcissism, toxic relationships and so much more... a 52-minute treat of vocal splendour courtesy of lead singer Chess Smith and the rest of the band..

Dan takes us through the thinking behind the incredibly evocative collection of songs in this musical journey.

The band comprises Chess Smith (vocals/keys), Holly Kinnear (guitar), Tor Charlesworth -(drums), Dan Lucas (bass) and most recently Erim Ahmet (keys).

Salvation Jayne are alternative rock newcomers on the rise. Hailing from from Kent, the band began making waves with their 2020 debut ‘Coney Island, Baby!’ followed by recent singles, ‘Violent Silence’, ‘Cody’, and forthcoming album title track, ‘A Mouthful Of Magnificent Spite’.

Salvation Jayne will be performing material from their debut album A Mouthful of Magnificent Spite this Saturday, 19 March, 2022, at Record Junkie in Sheffield

Incessantly touring up and down the country, the forward-thinking quintet has rightfully begun to make a name for themselves in and around the UK, selling out multiple headline shows and notable support slots with the likes of Milk Teeth, Rews, Saint Agnes and The Subways.

Having already received praise from Kerrang! Radio, BBC Introducing’s Abbie McCarthy, Topper Headon of The Clash and many more, Salvation Jayne’s sombre dwellings turned boisterous riposts to deplorable antics have attracted a creditable gathering of admiring supporters in a short matter of time.

A Mouthful of Magnificent Spite is available now on all digital streaming platforms.