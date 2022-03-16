Check out our brand new podcast, Chris Talks Music, kicking off with a chat with Teenage Fanclub's Raymond McGinley

Lead guitarist and vocalist, Raymond McGinley had a chat with Chris about the importance of escapism in music, collective creativity and longevity in the music industry, and why sometimes it's so much better to focus on the simplicity of things than unnecessarily complicating them.Our long and winding discussion touched upon all sorts of topics, some meandering, with others relating to rock royalty like Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and how wonderful Dave Grohl really is.

We also had a really good chat about Teenage Fanclub’s tenth album, Endless Arcade, which was released in 2021.

Endless Arcade follows the band’s ninth album “Here”, released in 2016 to universal acclaim and notably their first Top 10 album since 1997; a mark of how much they’re treasured.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed 10th album, Endless Arcade, Teenage Fanclub will be hitting the road with a Sheffield show on 8 April, 2022

The new record is quintessential TFC: melodies are equal parts heartwarming and heart-aching; guitars chime and distort; keyboard lines mesh and spiral; harmony-coated choruses burst out like sun on a stormy day.

