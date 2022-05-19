Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Sheffield show on Sunday, May 2022.

Are there still tickets available for Charli XCX’s Sheffield tour date?

Charli XCX is coming to Sheffield on Sunday, May 22 and will be performing hits from her new record, CRASH. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

General admission tickets are currently available for £29.40 through Ticketmaster.

Who is the support act for Charli XCX’s Sheffield show?

The support act for Charli XCX’s Sheffield show is yeule - the musical project of Singaporean songwriter and producer Nat Ćmiel.

Yeule incorporates elements of ambient, glitch and Asian post-pop.

Charli XCX is being supported by yeule at Sheffield's O2 Academy this weekend. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

What is the setlist likely to be for Charli XCX’s Sheffield show?

The setlist for Charli XCX’s Sheffield show is likely to be similar to the setlist at her date at O2 Victoria Warehouse, in Manchester on May 17.

The singer opened with ‘Lightning’, before playing ‘Gone’; ‘Move Me’; ‘Constant Repeat’; ‘Baby’; ‘Yuck’; ‘Every Rule’; ‘Party 4 U’; ‘Used to Know Me’; ‘1999’; ‘Beg for You’; ‘Crash’; ‘Boom Clap’; ‘Boys’; ‘New Shapes’; ‘Twice’, and then she played an encore which included ‘Vroom Vroom’, ‘Visions’; ‘Unlock It’ and then she closed with ‘Good Ones’.

What are the stage times for Charli XCX’s Sheffield show?

While official stage times are yet to be announced yet, doors open at 7.00pm.

Keep an eye on Charli XCX’s social media channels for more information about stage timings.

Where can I park for the O2 Academy in Sheffield?

If you’re driving to Charli XCX’s show at the O2 Academy then the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Britannnia Parking, Arundel Gate. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2PN.

Is the O2 Academy in Sheffield close to the train station?

There’s no need to fret if you’d rather walk to the gig from the train station rather than fork out for an Uber, as the O2 Academy is less than 800 metres away from Sheffield station.

Who is Charli XCX and where is she from?

Charli XCX is the stage name of Charlotte Emma Aitchison, who was born in Cambridge and raised in Essex.

She began posting songs on Myspace in 2008, which led to her discovery by a promoter who invited her to perform at warehouse raves.

She rose to fame with Icona Pop collaboration ‘I Love It’ in 2012, and contributed the hook and bridge to Iggy Azalea’s ‘Fancy’ in 2014, which was nominated for two Grammy awards.

Her debut studio album True Romance was released in 2013, but it was single ‘Boom Clap’ which was her first solo top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100.

What is Charli XCX’s connection to PC Music?

In 2015, she began working with PC Music producers and started developing a more experimental sound.

She released the Vroom Vroom EP in 2016, as well as two mixtapes (Number 1 Angel and Pop 2) in 2017.

Her third studio album Charli was released in 2019, while her fourth album How I’m Feeling Now was created in just six weeks during lockdown, and released in 2020 to great critical acclaim.