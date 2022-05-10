Top Gun: Maverick will see Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell on cinema screens across the UK this month. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

Where can I watch the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick?

The trailer for Top Gun: Maverick is available to watch on YouTube.

The hotly anticipated sequel to Top Gun is set for release later this month in the UK. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

What is the plot of Top Gun: Maverick?

Top Gun: Maverick follows Pete "Maverick" Mitchell - who after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Maverick in Top Gun: Maverick. (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is the cast of the new Top Gun movie?

Tom Cruise stars as Maverick; Jennifer Connelly plays Penny Benjamin; Miles Teller is Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw; Monica Barbaro plays Phoenix; Lewis Pullman is Bob; Val Kilmer is Iceman; Glen Powell is Hangman; Jon Hamm is Cyclone; Ed Harris plays a Rear Admiral and Jean Louisa Kelly plays Sarah Kazansky.

Who wrote Top Gun: Maverick and who is director?

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski. It was written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, from a story conceived by Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

Are the flight sequences in Top Gun: Maverick real?

At the insistence of Tom Cruise, there are no green screen or CGI aerial shots in the film, and even the close up cockpit shots are taken during real in-flight sequences.

This meant that much of the cast had to undergo extensive G-force training sessions, to withstand the physical demands of the G-force pressures during flights.

What is the age rating certificate for the new Tom Cruise film?

The age rating for Top Gun: Maverick is PG-13 as there are sequences of intense action, and some strong language.

When is Top Gun: Maverick being released in the UK?

The highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on May 25, 2022.

Why was Top Gun: Maverick delayed?