Bruce Springsteen tour: How Sheffield fans can see Bruce Springsteen as 2023 UK tour tickets go on sale

Google search interest in the American rock band has boomed as tickets for their UK tour go on sale today.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 1:57 pm
UK tour dates poster. The American rock band is visiting three cities on the UK leg of their world tour next year.

Springsteen will visit Edinburgh, Birmingham and London in May, June and July respectively and will have two special back-to-back shows when he visits the English capital.

The American Rock Band last visited Sheffield in 1988 when 80,000 fans packed into Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane to catch them perform.

The three concerts will be in Edinburgh, Birmingham and London.

The concert became the biggest ever held in South Yorkshire and turned the stadium pitch into a “mud-bath”.

Tickets for each of the 2023 concerts go on sale at 9.00am on Thursday, July 21, 2022, here.

Bruce Springsteen UK tour dates

The UK tour starts on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

It then heads to Villa Park in Birmingham on Friday, June 16, 2023, before two concerts at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on Thursday, July 6 and Saturday, July 8, 2023.

