UK tour dates poster. The American rock band is visiting three cities on the UK leg of their world tour next year.

Springsteen will visit Edinburgh, Birmingham and London in May, June and July respectively and will have two special back-to-back shows when he visits the English capital.

The American Rock Band last visited Sheffield in 1988 when 80,000 fans packed into Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane to catch them perform.

The concert became the biggest ever held in South Yorkshire and turned the stadium pitch into a “mud-bath”.

Tickets for each of the 2023 concerts go on sale at 9.00am on Thursday, July 21, 2022, here.

Bruce Springsteen UK tour dates

The UK tour starts on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.