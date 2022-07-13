Bada Bingo claims to offer an alternative night out that’s different to anything else on the market.

There will be loud music, confetti and flashing lights, and attendees will be playing for some 'WTF' prizes such as an inflatable cabbage costume.

Partygoers can also expect rave rounds, mass singalongs, confetti showers and dance offs.

Bada Bingo

A spokesperson for the event said: “At Bada Bingo we are devoted to creating an experience that will have you laughing for days.

“We are all about creating a safe space for people to come and let their hair down, and live and laugh in the moment.

“We want to offer an alternative night out that is far from your instragrammable destinations.

“We want people to leave with confetti in their hair and a story worth telling, rather than a picture for their instragram.”

Tickets for the Sheffield gig at Buzz Bingo, Cricket Inn Road, on September 17 start from £12.