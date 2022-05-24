On July 9 and July 10, 1988, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street band performed in front of over 80,000 fans at a packed out Bramall Lane, which hosted a concert for the first time.

Despite the Sheffield United pitch becoming a bit of a ‘mudbath’, the two-day event was overwhelmingly successful and became the biggest concert ever held in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture shows the crowd at the Bruce Springsteen concert at Bramall Lane, Sheffield - July 1988.

Excitement for the concert built up hours before its beginning, with fans waiting outside the stadium at 8am – all in anticipation of a 3pm opening.

Fans of the band flooded to the stadium from all around the UK to watch the stars on stage, with each paying at least £18 for the all so valuable ticket to the concert.

The event ran very smoothly, with very little trouble and police praising the behaviour of the majority of fans. Even fans at the back of a full Bramall Lane could see clearly with the aid of a big screen set up at the side of the stage.

Beginning with the title track of their latest album, Tunnel of Love, Springsteen and the band went on to perform all of their fan favourite songs that got the community bouncing and singing along, including tracks such as The River, Tougher Than The Rest, Cover Me, and Brilliant Disguise.

Bruce Springsteen in concert at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, July 1988.

The event ended with a version of the ever-popular Twist and Shout, with the entire concert joining in to give the show the ultimate ending it richly deserved.

Filming of the event was very impressive, with Bruce Springsteen, his backing singer, Patti Scialfa, and sax man, Clarence Clemons, stealing much of the focus with their performances.

Many of the fans at the event were impressed by Bruce’s ability to not only put on a show with the music, but also his ability to entertain and involve the crowd to really make it an unmissable and memorable experience.

Bruce Springsteen in concert at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, July 1988.

Each day of the event lasted almost four hours and left the 80,000 visiting fans more than impressed.

Environmental health officers from the council, who were monitoring noise levels of the event, said it was likely the concert exceeded noise levels – but not that many locals seemed too bothered, with many living on the streets nearby seen coming out to listen and capture the music despite not being inside the packed stadium.

The event set the stage for Bramall Lane to be used for more concerts and events due to its overwhelming success, with Rod Stewart performing at the stadium in 2019 and boxing events taking place at the ground, such as 2017’s fight between Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr.

With Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band set for another UK tour in 2023, fans of the American rock band will be more than delighted if they get anything close to this show, which is widely regarded as one of the best ever in South Yorkshire.