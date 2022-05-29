Britain's Got Talent: Wait to see if Sheffield busker Maxwell Thorpe has made live semi-finals

Singer Maxwell Thorpe was one of the performers in Festival on the Square in Sheffield last August. He is now hoping to make it to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent after wowing the judges and audience

The live semi-finals will welcome back the acts who impressed the judges as well as the golden buzzer performers, singer Loren Allred, comedian Axel Blake, dancers Born to Perform, magician Keiichi Iwasaki and singer/songwriter and musician Flintz & T4ylor.

Ant and Dec will host the semi-finals next week while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return to the judges’ desk.

The judges were seen arguing over who should go forward but their choices have not yet been revealed. The first semi-final will be shown on ITV at 8pm tomorrow, Monday, and the semi-finalists are expected to be announced as the show starts.

Eight contestants will perform in each live semi-final. The first finalist is chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

The series will culminate in a live final where one act will triumph as Britain’s Got Talent 2022 Champion and win £250,000 plus a coveted role on The Royal Variety Performance.

Opera singer Maxwell, aged 32, is favourite with bookmakers William Hill to win the live shows.

He told the judges that he has been busking for 10 years and has been seen regularly belting out songs in the centre of Sheffield and Chesterfield.

In the episode aired on ITV on May 21, the 32-year-old won four yeses from the judges and a standing ovation at his audition. He missed out on the golden buzzer, though, that guarantees a semi-finals spot.

Maxwell, who featured last August in the Festival on the Square event on Tudor Square, Sheffield, is a classically-trained opera singer.

He performs opera, West End musical classics and opera-crossover versions of well-known hits.

Maxwell also appeared on a song recorded by Sheffield hitmaker Elliot Kennedy in December 2020. Called Sailing on Tears, it was released to raise money for Refugee Action in the UK.