We went out to find the best live music venues that Sheffield has ever had, with some big surprises
Sheffield has seen some great music venues over the years.
One of the iconic sites, which saw groups including Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, and Joe Cocker take to the stage, closed again this week, having been an e-sports bar in recent years, but having once been The Boardwalk, and before that, the Black Swan, at Snig Hill.
With that famous old venue back in the headlines again, we wondered what was the best music venue that Sheffield ever had?
We went to find out, by asking the people who know best - the people of Sheffield who have been the audiences for all the city's venues over the years.
Some of the eight suggestions we received were well known and have seen massive names ranging from The Beatles to Elton John over the years.
But others come come as a great surprise to some people.
See below to find the eight venues that those Sheffielders rated as the best ever, and why they think they should be considered the best. Would you agree with them?