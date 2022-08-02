Joe Cocker has been revealed as Sheffield’s most notable person.

The interactive map, developed by researchers at Paris University, has determined the most notable residents of towns and cities across the world.

The map was created using data from Wikipedia and Wikidata to help decide the notability of local celebrities.

The map states that Joe Cocker is Sheffield’s most notable person, with the likes of Sean Bean and Michael Palin in second and third place, respectively.

Who is Joe Cocker?

Joe Cocker is arguably Sheffield’s most famous musician in history. Known for his contributions to both Blues and Rock music, he was named as one of the 100 greatest singers of all time by both Mojo and Rolling Stone.

He collected a number of accolades for his music, including a Grammy in 1983 and a slew of nominations for several other awards.

Among his hit albums are “With a Little Help From My Friends”, “I Can Stand a Little Rain” and the self-titled “Joe Cocker!”

He also received an honourary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University in 1994 and an OBE in 2007.

Who else was in the running for Sheffield’s most notable people?

The people on the map are divided into four categories - culture, discovery and science, leadership and sports and games.

Along with Joe Cocker, Sean Bean and Michael Palin were also named as two of Sheffield’s most notable people by the map.

Both are famous actors - Sean Bean has played starring roles in Goldeneye, Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring and Game of Thrones, while Michael Palin was one of the original cast members of Monty Python.

Joe Cocker led the way for culture, while Jessica Ennis-Hill was deemed as Sheffield’s most notable athlete.

David Blunkett was considered the most famous person in the leadership category, while discovery and science was a dead heat between Charles Harding Firth, Joseph Locke and Helen Sharman.