The event will take place at Frecheville Community Sports and Social Club in Silkstone Road on Sunday, August 28, from 11am to 4pm with numerous stalls, fairground rides and entertainment for all, including military vehicles and vintage emergency vehicles from the city’s National Emergency Services Museum.

Members of the Coldstream Guard Association will also be there as well as members of Home Mess and the Royal British Legion.

The event will be officially opened by Lord Mayor of Sheffield Sioned-Mair Richards.

Councillor Denise Fox said: “The veterans fun day is a day for all the families and communities to come together and have some fun but not to forget what the veterans did for us.

"It’s a time for all the military services to reach out to each other, share the day and support one another by raising funds for their charities.”

1. NSST-27-06-22-CSG_NMSY-Upload Members of the Coldstream Guard Association. Photo: Errol Edwards Photo Sales

2. NSST-27-06-22-NMSY-Pic-Upload Frecheville Photo: Errol Edwards Photo Sales

3. NSST-27-06-22-Vehicles-NMSY-UPLOAD World War Two vehicles. Photo: Errol Edwards Photo Sales

4. NSST-27-06-22-Dispaly-NMSY-Upload Vintage vehicle. Photo: Errol Edwards Photo Sales