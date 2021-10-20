Royal British Legion to honour Sheffield serviceman who will have no family at his funeral

An ex-serviceman who served his country during the Suez Crisis and whose family cannot attend his funeral due to Covid restrictions is to be given full Royal British Legion honours.

By errol edwards
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 3:55 pm

Eric Broadhurst, who died earlier this month, served with the Coldstream Guards during the crisis in 1956/57.

His funeral will take place on Thursday October 21 at Grenoside Crematorium at 9.30am.

He was a member of the Royal British Legion Hallamshire division and the Yorkshire and Lancashire Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Royal British Legion Honour Standards

Pat Davey from the legion said: “There’s no known family in England. They're all in Australia and can’t get here because of Covid regulations. So we are going to the crematorium, and he’s going to have the full honours.

“There will be the Standards and the Exaltation, and The Yorkshire Regiment are sending two buglers.”

Honour Guard is something the legion does where possible to pay tribute to its servicemen and women.

“He served his country and there’s nobody at home to mourn him,” Pat added.

This image shows Corporal Anthony Oxley from Athersley, Barnsley, he is an infantry soldier serving in the newly formed 3rd Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment. He is seen here in dress-uniform as a bugler, part of the drum's platoon. The 1st Battalion, The Duke of Wellington's Regiment has now become the 3rd Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment. The new unit performed a short flag-raising and headdress change ceremony at Battlesbury Barracks, Warminster, where the unit is now based. The battalion is currently ser ²Ã`
Royal British LegionSheffieldYorkshire