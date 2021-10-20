Royal British Legion to honour Sheffield serviceman who will have no family at his funeral

Eric Broadhurst, who died earlier this month, served with the Coldstream Guards during the crisis in 1956/57.

His funeral will take place on Thursday October 21 at Grenoside Crematorium at 9.30am.

He was a member of the Royal British Legion Hallamshire division and the Yorkshire and Lancashire Association.

Royal British Legion Honour Standards

Pat Davey from the legion said: “There’s no known family in England. They're all in Australia and can’t get here because of Covid regulations. So we are going to the crematorium, and he’s going to have the full honours.

“There will be the Standards and the Exaltation, and The Yorkshire Regiment are sending two buglers.”

Honour Guard is something the legion does where possible to pay tribute to its servicemen and women.

“He served his country and there’s nobody at home to mourn him,” Pat added.