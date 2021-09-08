Successful Armed Forces and Community Day is held in Sheffield
A successful Armed Forces and family event held in Frechville raised funds for various charities.
The community event was planned by ex-serving members of the armed forces, and club committee members Melanie Watkinson and Matt (Tomo) Thompson.
The veterans wanted to do something to celebrate the Armed Forces and bring the community back together after the long lockdown period.
Bob Marshall and Geof Dakin had both served in the Coldstream Guards and worked with the committee to bring various stalls, and entertainment to the event.
Evening entertainment came in the shape singer wartime singer Trevor Allen.
The event was well attended and organisers say the success of this event bodes well for future events.
“We’re doing things for next year, because we hope this will carry on for next year,” said Bob.
“We’re hoping the councils are going to part with some money from the military covenant.
“We’d like the Lord Mayor and people like that to come, let them walk around and talk to the local community.”
Other stall holders included local Labour councillors who were keen to support the event.
Coun Bryan Lodge said: “All credit to the club for putting the event on, there so few events around, to have something in the community has been fantastic, everybody’s missed having galas, events, and fairs.”
Coun Karen Karen Mcgowan echoed Coun Lodge’s sentiments.
“We’ve haven’t been able to go out and meet people in the community ,like we normally do,so this is an absolutely a win, win for us,it’s lovely '' said cllr Karen Mcgowan.
Coun Lodge said: “The best thing is as you walk around, and people are wanting to talk to you.”
Sheffield Council has an Armed Forces Covenant which is a fund designed for ex-members of the Armed Forces who settle in the city.
“We have a liaison, who is the Armed Forces Champion, and Coun Tony Downes is the Armed Forces champion,” said Coun Lodge.
“The covenant gives extra help for things like housing relocation. It recognises people who served their country, and sometimes they come back to Sheffield, and need that little bit of help.
“So that’s why we’ve got the covenant it’s in there.”
Information is available through the council website or from local councillors.