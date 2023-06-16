It’s hard to believe it’s already been a week since the boys from High Green held their legendary homecoming gigs in Hillsborough Park.

Sheffield’s own rockstars Arctic Monkeys returned home last weekend for two sold out shows for 80,000 of their greatest fans.

Since then, the boys have also played Swansea and Southampton, and this weekend have two shows at London’s Emirates Stadium. But anyone who got in at Hillsborough would agree – it couldn’t be beaten. You just had to be there.

Fans have hailed it “the best ever”, crammed with the greatest hits from across their glittering career, including Brianstorm, Snap Out Of It, Fluorescent Adolescent and Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Here are 16 more photos from the two unforgettable sets from photographers Lili Petals and Dean Atkins.

A fan makes the most of the night

Alex Turner on top of the world

Is there anyone cooler

Welcome home, boys, we missed you

