It’s hard to believe it’s already been a week since the boys from High Green held their legendary homecoming gigs in Hillsborough Park.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 05:55 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 06:15 BST

Sheffield’s own rockstars Arctic Monkeys returned home last weekend for two sold out shows for 80,000 of their greatest fans.

Since then, the boys have also played Swansea and Southampton, and this weekend have two shows at London’s Emirates Stadium. But anyone who got in at Hillsborough would agree – it couldn’t be beaten. You just had to be there.

Fans have hailed it “the best ever”, crammed with the greatest hits from across their glittering career, including Brianstorm, Snap Out Of It, Fluorescent Adolescent and Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Here are 16 more photos from the two unforgettable sets from photographers Lili Petals and Dean Atkins.

A fan makes the most of the night

1. Having fun

A fan makes the most of the night Photo: Dean Atkins

It's been one week since the High Green boys returned home to Sheffield for their legendary double gig at Hillsborough. Here are 16 more pictures from their amazing homecoming.

2. Alex Turner on top of the world

Photo: Lili Petals

It's been one week since the High Green boys returned home to Sheffield for their legendary double gig at Hillsborough. Here are 16 more pictures from their amazing homecoming.

3. Is there anyone cooler

Photo: Lili Petals

It's been one week since the High Green boys returned home to Sheffield for their legendary double gig at Hillsborough. Here are 16 more pictures from their amazing homecoming.

4. Welcome home, boys, we missed you

Photo: Lili Petals

