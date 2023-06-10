16 pictures of fans having the time of their lives at Arctic Monkeys' eagerly-anticipated Hillsborough Park gig
Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park was the homecoming concert fans had been waiting for – and it didn’t disappoint.
The stratospheric rise of the Arctic Monkeys has seen the High Green band win countless awards and produce several critically-acclaimed, and beloved, albums.
Whenever the band return to their home city of Sheffield to perform, it is always big news.
And last night, 40,000 Arctic Monkeys fans descended on Hillsborough Park to see the band play the first of two nights of sold-out gigs there.
The Star sent photographer, Dean Atkins, out to take pictures of the concert and fans enjoying themselves.
Take a look through our gallery, consisting of 16 photographs.
