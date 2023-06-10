News you can trust since 1887
16 pictures of fans having the time of their lives at Arctic Monkeys' eagerly-anticipated Hillsborough Park gig

Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park was the homecoming concert fans had been waiting for – and it didn’t disappoint.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST

The stratospheric rise of the Arctic Monkeys has seen the High Green band win countless awards and produce several critically-acclaimed, and beloved, albums.

Whenever the band return to their home city of Sheffield to perform, it is always big news.

And last night, 40,000 Arctic Monkeys fans descended on Hillsborough Park to see the band play the first of two nights of sold-out gigs there.

The Star sent photographer, Dean Atkins, out to take pictures of the concert and fans enjoying themselves.

Take a look through our gallery, consisting of 16 photographs.

Fans enjoy Arctic Monkeys' homecoming show at Hillsborough Park on Friday, June 9, 2023

1. Homecoming

Fans enjoy Arctic Monkeys' homecoming show at Hillsborough Park on Friday, June 9, 2023 Photo: Dean Atkins

Arctic Monkeys frontman, Alex Turner

2. Homecoming

Arctic Monkeys frontman, Alex Turner Photo: Dean Atkins

An Arctic Monkeys fan enjoys the evening

3. Front of the queue

An Arctic Monkeys fan enjoys the evening Photo: Dean Atkins

Fans sing along to the Arctic Monkeys during their Hillsborough Park homecoming show on Friday, June 9, 2023

4. Singing along

Fans sing along to the Arctic Monkeys during their Hillsborough Park homecoming show on Friday, June 9, 2023 Photo: Dean Atkins

