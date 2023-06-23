Arctic Monkeys’ frontman Alex Turner fell ill this week but will be fighting fit for the main stage tonight

Arctic Monkeys are “on” to play Glastonbury 2023 tonight, the festival’s co-organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed.

The boys from Sheffield are booked to headline the Pyramid Stage at 10.15pm today (June 23) to cap off an incredible UK tour to mark the release of new album The Car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there were fears the High Green lads would have to cancel their performance after frontman Alex Turner fell ill this week with acute laryngitis. The sudden sickness even led to them scrapping a show in Dublin on June 20, which threw doubts on whether the band would be able to play Glastonbury tonight or their final tour date in Glasgow on June 25.

Most Popular

It's been one week since the High Green boys returned home to Sheffield for their legendary double gig at Hillsborough. Here are 16 more pictures from their amazing homecoming.

Now, the festival’s co-organiser Emily Eavis has given fans hope after telling BBC Radio 2 this morning: “[Alex’s] okay. They’re on.

“It was a little bit close there for a minute. We were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan - but no, thankfully, they're on.”

Their appearance tonight will be their third time on the Pyramid Stage, after previous appearances in 2007 and 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the boys played two incredible homecoming gigs in Sheffield’s own Hillsborough Park just two weeks ago as part of the sold-out tour. The shows were the band’s first concerts in their home city since they played at a sold-out Sheffield Arena in 2018. Their recent gigs have been stuffed with fan favourite songs, some of which haven’t been heard on stage in nearly 10 years.