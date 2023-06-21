The Arctic Monkeys are due to headline Glastonbury on Friday

The girlfriend of an Arctic Monkeys star has issued an update ahead of the band’s headline slot at Glastonbury Festival . The band, formed in Sheffield , are due to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, but their slot has been thrown into doubt after frontman Alex Turner fell ill with acute laryngitis. The condition, inflammation of the voice box, causes difficulty speaking and a sore throat.

Amanda Blank, the girlfriend of drummer Matt Helders took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an update on the band’s health. She wrote: "Monkeys are sick. Hotel room is a mess. Trying to make the best of a strange situation. Thank you to my best friend’s mom for gifting me her sunglasses from the 90s so no one has to see my jet lag cup close. I love you, my Versace queen! Linzeylinz, I mean... this Eterne fit is everything."

Earlier this week, the Sheffield rock group were forced to cancel an open-air concert in Dublin, with Turner going on vocal rest after medical advice from doctors. A statement posted to the band’s official Twitter account read: "We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow. Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and, following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.”

It continued: "Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitable cause to all their Irish fans." It added that full refunds will be credited back to ticket purchasers’ accounts within the next six working days.