The Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their upcoming concert in Dublin, Ireland after doctors "ordered" Alex Turner to rest. The Sheffield-born musician has reportedly developed Acute Laryngitis.

In a statement to fans, the band from Sheffield said: "We are extremely storry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys' show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

"Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans.”

Arctic Monkeys return to Sheffield on the first night of their sold out shows at Hillsborough Park. Frontman Alex Turner

Fans who bought tickets for the show have been told to expect "full refunds" over the coming days.

The Arctic Monkeys recently rocked their hometown of Sheffield in a music-filled two nights in Hillsborough Park.

The band are halfway through a World Tour and were set to perform at Marlay Park in the Irish capital tomorrow. It comes after three nights in London's Emirates Stadium, where some fans online reported Turner appeared to be struggling through some of their songs.