While the BBC broadcast live from the festivals, the Sheffield band didn’t want their Saturday night performance at Reading to be shown that night, so viewers had to wait until Sunday to watch them on TV.

Their sets at both Reading on Saturday and Leeds on Sunday delighted crowds and had critics purring, with the NME branding it a ‘triumphant return’, as they treated festivalgoers to songs from their upcoming album The Car.

The Arctic Monkeys made a 'triumphant return' at the Reading Festival but BBC One Viewers complained they could hear more of the crowd than the band from Sheffield (pic: Chris Etchells)

But many viewers watching on BBC One on Sunday night were less than impressed because they said they heard more of the crowd than they did of the quartet from High Green.

On Twitter, one person commented: “And next on BBC One we have the crowd at #Reading Festival featuring @ArcticMonkeys.”

Another viewer tweeted ‘I cannot hear the band’, while a third wrote ‘next up on BBC One the Reading crowd featuring Arctic Monkeys. Whoever mixed this needs shooting.”

A fourth person said: “Okay, the karaoke session at @ArcticMonkeys at Reading is already annoying in song one.

"They’ve had time to edit this audio ssurely so it’s higher on the stage mics?”

And a fifth person added: “What’s even the point in showing the @ArcticMonkeys at Reading on BBC1 when you can barely hear the band over the crowd karaoke.”