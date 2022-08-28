Arctic Monkeys Reading: Band's set banned from live BBC broadcast will be available tonight
The Arctic Monkeys asked the BBC not to show their set at the Reading Festival yesterday evening, but you can watch it today.
The band, which formed in Sheffield in 2002, were due to play on the main stage of the festival between 9.50pm and 11.20pm, with viewers from home now having to wait until tomorrow night to see the set.
BBC Radio 1 shared on Twitter yesterday: “At the artists request, we will not be able to bring you the Arctic Monkeys set live this evening.
"But you will be able to watch them tomorrow on BBC One, from 23:35.”
Fans were expecting the band to play some new songs from their upcoming album, The Car, which is due to be released on October 21, 2022.
The crowd in attendance last night were treated to a bunch of the bands classics, including Do I Wanna Know?, R U Mine and I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, but also to one of the songs from The Car.
I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, was first played live on Tuesday at a Festival in Zurich, but this was the first time it was heard on home soil.
The band’s performance went down a storm, with The Times calling it a “triumphant return” and NME saying they are “still their generations greatest band”.
If you’d like to see the band’s Reading Festival performance, you can tune in to BBC One at 11.35pm today (August 28) to see it live.